24.6 overs (0 Run) Dhawan goes back in his crease and defends it off the back foot.
24.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahul plays this one wide of mid off for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards the leg side for a single. Sensible batting by Dhawan as he follows up a maximum by a single.
24.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Out of here! Agar floats this delivery on middle and off, Dhawan comes down the track and lofts this over the long off region for a biggie. First maximum of the innings and it comes off Dhawan's bat.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Rahul drives this ball towards cover and changes ends.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Rahul comes onto the front foot and defends this flatter delivery presenting the full face of the bat.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Rahul pushes this floated delivery down to long on for one.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Rahul works this one towards fine leg and the batters take a quick couple.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Rahul comes onto the front foot and defends this one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads now, swept behind square leg for a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Woah! Good cricket all around! Floated ball on middle and off, Rahul comes down the track and hits this hard back past Zampa. Richardson from long on runs across, dives and keeps it down to just a single. Superb fielding by Richardson. This single brings up the 100-run stand between Rahul and Dhawan.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Dhawan rocks back and plays this towards cover for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Rahul defends this flatter delivery back towards the bowler.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
22.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Dhawan makes room and plays this towards cover for a single.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, swept towards short fine leg for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Another flatter delivery, this time on middle. Rahul looks to swivel and pull but misses to get hit on the body.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Rahul goes back in his crease and defends this one towards point.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on middle and off, Rahul nudges it to cover and keeps the strike. India motoring along nicely here at the moment.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Dhawan glances it with no fuss towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Dhawan pushes it to mid off.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Dhawan comes down the track and hits it back to Zampa on a bounce.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Gives this one air on off, Rahul whips it to long on and eases to the other end.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Leg spinner on off, Dhawan gets down and sweeps it against the spin towards deep square leg for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball down to long on. The batsmen have run through for a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one outside off, Rahul plays this one towards point and changes ends.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Dhawan has played this one towards the point region for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Rahul drives this one towards the cover region for a single.
20.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Dhawan gets a life but a very tough chance this! Floated ball on middle and off, Dhawan gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it towards mid-wicket. David Warner there dives low to his right, gets two hands to it but the ball pops out his hands. A tough chance but Warner is accustomed to taking these kind of chances.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the off side, Dhawan has been hit on the pads as he looks to flick.