Follow the India vs Australia 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.4 overs, India are 103/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia 2019/20 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
Live Score
19.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan punches this one down to long off for one. 100 up for India with this single.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter delivery on middle, Dhawan flicks this one towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary. That was hit fiercely!
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Dhawan hits it straight back to Zampa.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) 50 up for Dhawan! The man steps up once again! On the pads of Shikhar, he flicks this one towards backward square leg and takes a single to get to his half ton.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle and off, defended by Rahul.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Dhawan comes down the track and hits it down to long on for a single. Moves to 49 with this shot.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Dhawan flicks this straight to the man at mid-wicket.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Another flatter delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts this one towards the point region for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Dhawan opens the face of his bat and works this towards the backward point fielder.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards long on and the batters take a single. Dhawan to keep strike for the next over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Again Dhawan looks to sweep and beat the short fine leg fielder but is unable to do so.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Dhawan sweeps and looks to beat the man at short fine leg but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Again a flatter one outside off, played towards cover for a single.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, worked towards mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter delivery outside off, Rahul rocks back and cuts it towards the point region for a couple.
Zampa coming from the other end. 2-0-10-0, his numbers.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dhawan prods forward and defends this ball onto the pitch. 6 runs off the over.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Dhawan works this towards the deep square leg region for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor,poor delivery by Agar! Down the leg side, Dhawan turns and plays the paddle sweep down the fine leg region for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads again, flicked towards the mid-wicket region.
16.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Floated ball and full ball on the pads, Dhawan sweeps it towards square leg for a single.
Ashton Agar is into the attack now. Can the left-arm spinner break this stand?
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Dhawan, he flicks it towards the leg side and takes a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off now, it is driven powerfully towards cover by Rahul. Smith there fumbles and allows a single. That is very unlike Steven Smith.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has raced away! Full ball on the pads, Rahul just flicks it towards the backward square leg region for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, defended by Rahul.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, Rahul swivel and plays it behind square leg for a single.