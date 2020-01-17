Manish Pandey, playing in the team ahead of the injured Rishabh Pant, may have failed with the bat but lit up the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot with a stunning one-handed effort to get rid of the dangerous David Warner . As Mohammed Shami bowled the second delivery of the fourth over, Warner, who had dispatched his previous delivery for a boundary, tried to swing his bat at it, but didn't strike it cleanly enough as it flew towards Manish Pandey at cover. Still, the ball was travelling hard and high, but Pandey - an ace fielder - jumped and plucked the ball out of the air with his right arm stretched high above his head.

Watch Pandey's sensational catch here:

The brilliant catch gave India an early boost as it got rid of an in-form Warner, who thrashed 128 in the first ODI at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

After Australia won the toss and elected to field, India put on 340 for six wickets in their 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all scored fine half-centuries as India showed an improved batting performance from the first outing in Mumbai. Manish Pandey could only add two runs to India's score, losing his wicket to Kane Richardson.

The loss of Warner's wicket left Australia reeling at 20/1. But Steve Smith and Aaron Finch put on a 62-run stand before the Australia captain departed for 33. Australia were 163/2 from 28 overs at the time of writing.