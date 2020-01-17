India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: India Look To Keep Series Alive Against Australia In Rajkot
Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: India find themselves in a must-win situation to keep the three-match series alive after suffering a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first ODI in Mumbai.
India, after suffering a 10-wicket loss in the series opener, will look to stay alive in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia in Rajkot. India captain Virat Kohli, who came in to bat at number four, failed with the willow as India were bowled out for a below-par score of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to help the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. The trouble for Team India continued as ahead of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head in the first ODI, was ruled out due to a concussion injury. The bowlers had a poor game in Mumbai and the captain might look to make a change in the pace attack by bringing in Navdeep Saini, who impressed one and all during the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 2nd ODI, straight from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
- 12:22 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI's annual contract list!Other than on-field action, the biggest news off the field perhaps was the exclusion of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni from BCCI's centrally contracted players' list. Dhoni who was placed in Group A till last year couldn't get into any of the four groups released by the BCCI. Click here to learn more about the story.
- 12:17 (IST)Jan 17, 2020
Must-Win Game For India!India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the first ODI and find themselves in a do-or-die situation if they want to keep the three-match series alive. The Indian players gave their all in the nets on the match's eve.
Going BANG at the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI in Rajkot #TeamIndia #INDvAUS @Paytm pic.twitter.com/7y9NCBc7bv— BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020