India, after suffering a 10-wicket loss in the series opener, will look to stay alive in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia in Rajkot. India captain Virat Kohli, who came in to bat at number four, failed with the willow as India were bowled out for a below-par score of 255. Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch then scored unbeaten centuries to help the visitors go 1-0 up in the series. The trouble for Team India continued as ahead of the second ODI, Rishabh Pant, who was hit on his head in the first ODI, was ruled out due to a concussion injury. The bowlers had a poor game in Mumbai and the captain might look to make a change in the pace attack by bringing in Navdeep Saini, who impressed one and all during the Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)