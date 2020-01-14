 
India vs Australia 2020

 14 Jan 20 to 19 Jan 20

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: India Face Stiff Australian Challenge In Series Opener

Updated:14 January 2020 12:30 IST

Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: India have recalled opener Rohot Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Shami for the series, while Australia have included in-form Marnus Labuschagne in their squad.

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: India Face Stiff Australian Challenge In Series Opener
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Mumbai's Wankhede stadium will host the first ODI. © AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner will be duly tested against a formidable Indian bowling line-up in the One-day International (ODI) series opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Steve Smith is set to bat at No.3, it will interesting to see what Marnus Labuschagne has to offer in the ODI format, after early success in the Tests. For India, it will be a difficult choice between KL Rahul's consistency and Shikhar Dhawan's experience when they take on a full-strength Australia in the first match of the three-match series. At a time when bilateral ODI series are fast losing relevance, the three-match rubber between two top teams could give a fresh lease of life to the format. The high-voltage rivalries that fans enjoy will be back as Rohit Sharma's elegance will be pitted against enforcer David Warner while the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel will resume in earnest. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia 1st ODI, straight from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • 12:30 (IST)Jan 14, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live match updates of the first ODI between India and Australia frm Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
