 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out In The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series Against Australia - Watch

Updated: 23 February 2019 16:27 IST

India and Australia will engage in a two-match T20I series starting on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

MS Dhoni Sweats It Out In The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series Against Australia - Watch
MS Dhoni practiced in the nets ahead of the series-opener against Australia. © AFP

MS Dhoni was a busy man on Saturday as he sweated it out in nets to prepare for the upcoming limited overs series against Australia. India and Australia will engage in a two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series starting on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. The two teams will then face each other in a five-match One-day International (ODI) series. The ODI series begins on March 2 in Hyderabad with the following games to be played in Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of the former India captain practicing in the nets. "Belting it at the nets @msdhoni #TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvAUS," read the caption of the video.

On Friday, the BCCI shared a series of photographs in which Indian skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Umesh Yadav were spotted doing their rounds of practice ahead of the series opener.

The home series against Australia will be the final preparatory stop for India ahead of the World Cup 2019 and the hosts will be eyeing to lock the final 15 players for the cricketing extravaganza.

Earlier, when Virat Kohli's team toured Australia, they sealed a historic double as they defeated the hosts in the Test and ODI series after drawing the three-match T20I series 1-1 following the washed out series decider.

India have already lost all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to a lower back injury and their T20I squad will now consist of 14 members.

Australia, who will face India without Steve Smith and David Warner, were dealt a massive blow as left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was also ruled out of the series in India due to an injury.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli returns to lead India after having been rested for two ODIs and the T20I series in New Zealand.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni India vs Australia, 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India's T20I squad will now consist of 14 members
  • India have already lost Hardik Pandya due to a lower back injury
  • Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the series in India due to an injury
Related Articles
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
Going For Wickets Best Way To Success, Says Yuzvendra Chahal
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
India Would Lose By Not Playing Pakistan In World Cup, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Come Up With Epic Reply To Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Come Up With Epic Reply To Royal Challengers Bangalore's "Sweet Sambar" Tweet
IPL 2019 Schedule For First Two Weeks Announced, CSK To Play RCB In Opener On March 23
IPL 2019 Schedule For First Two Weeks Announced, CSK To Play RCB In Opener On March 23
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.