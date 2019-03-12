India vs Australia 5th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Australia, who have never before won an ODI series after trailing 0-2, will be looking to script an unlikely victory against hosts India when the two teams lock horns in the series decider at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday. Despite the high stakes, both teams are likely to continue playing around with the team combinations for the fifth ODI, with the onus being on finalising the playing XIs they will field in the 2019 World Cup, which will be played in England and Wales from May onwards. MS Dhoni, whose absence from the team was sorely felt in the 4th ODI, will sit out the Delhi ODI as well. Rishabh Pant, whose errors behind the stumps have been in the spotlight in the ongoing inquest into the Mohali defeat, is expected to be given another try.

When is the India vs Australia 5th ODI?

The India vs Australia 5th ODI will be played on March 13, 2019.

Where will the India vs Australia 5th ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 5th ODI will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

What time does the India vs Australia 5th ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 5th ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 5th ODI?

The India vs Australia 5th ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 5th ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 5th ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)