India vs Australia 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Young Rishabh Pant will strive to seal a slot in the World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the fourth One-Day International against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Sunday. Providing opportunities to all World Cup hopefuls would be on Virat Kohli's mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series. MS Dhoni seem to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the London-bound flight. In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as batsman but with Dhoni being rested , Pant will get a chance to don the big gloves. The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match. Shami completed his spell but since he will be sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah in England, it is natural to give him precautionary rest.

When is the India vs Australia 4th ODI?

The India vs Australia 4th ODI will be played on March 10, 2019.

Where will the India vs Australia 4th ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 4th ODI will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time does the India vs Australia 4th ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 4th ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 4th ODI?

The India vs Australia 4th ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.



(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)