Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma made a long-awaited return to the Indian T20I cricket team as he was named in the series against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the two big names who made a comeback into the format. Both players did not play a single T20I after the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, with both being included, speculation is rife that they are very much in the scheme of things for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is also the captain for the T20I series against Afghanistan. This is the last T20I series that India will play before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

On Monday evening, Rohit Sharma posted an image on Instagram which has gone viral. "In 2024 we mind our own rizzness", Rohit Sharma captioned the post.

Rohit will lead the Indian squad in T20Is against Afghanistan with Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson taking up the wicketkeeper duties.

There are several all-rounders on the team, including Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel. Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav will be the leg spinners, with Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar handling the pace.

The other batters on the team are Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led India in the T20Is in South Africa last December, missed out on the squad as he injured his ankle while fielding in the third and final match in Johannesburg. He recently had ankle surgery and is scheduled to return to training in a few months.

The T20I series between India and Afghanistan will kick off on January 11 in Mohali; the second game will be played on January 14 in Indore; and the series will conclude on January 17 in Bengaluru.

The Afghanistan series is India's last bilateral T20I series before the T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1.

India's Squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

