The wait continues for India's squad announcement for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan which is starting from January 11. Reports claimed that the selectors were going to announce the squad on Friday but there was no official reports from the BCCI. Former Indian cricket team stars Aakash Chopra and Parthiv Patel took to social media to express their feelings about the wait and the memes posted by them on X (formerly called Twitter) has already gone viral.

According to a report, the national selectors are not finding it easy to pick just one among Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

As of now, there are chances that both the stalwarts will be kept in the squad but possibly with a rider that form during the IPL will be the main parameter for selection in the T20 World Cup team.

Another round of discussions could take place, and it could be the BCCI bigwigs taking the final call.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had flown into South Africa during the second Test to talk to the two veterans, and both have made themselves available. But there are too many external factors, and eventually, the BCCI's all-powerful secretary Jay Shah might be required to take a decision.

There are only five days to go for the first T20I against the visiting Afghanistan and the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the three-match series starting January 11.

Agarkar has left for India and possibly the squad will be announced once he is back, in next 24 to 48 hours. It is understood that the team's balance could be an issue if both Rohit and Kohli are included in the playing XI.

Advertisement

"If you have Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik constituting your top five then where is your left-hander? Now, let's assume you drop Kohli and play Gill at No.3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with Rohit. Can Ajit take that bold call," a former national selector told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

(With PTI inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)