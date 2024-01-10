When the India vs Afghanistan T20I series starts in Mohali on Thursday, two men whose performances will be closely watched are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Being top cricketers, the two veterans are not new to scrutiny but this time things are different. Their performance in shortest format will be analysed as Indian cricket team gears up for the 2024 T20 World Cup. It has been over a year since the two featured in a T20I match for India. After the 2022 T20 World Cup, the general notion was that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be phased out of the format.

But with the BCCI selectors picking both in the last T20I series that India will play before the 2024 T20 World Cup, the indications are clear that they are very much in the scheme of things. According to a report in Cricbuzz, quoting sources, the BCCI selectors had discussions with Virat Kohli regarding expectations from him. The communication was regarding his role in the shortest format for India. In fact, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar met him in Cape Town, according to the report.

The report added that it is not clear if such similar discussion took place with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli boasts of a tally of 4008 in 115 matches at an average of 52.73. His strike-rate is 137.96.

Virat Kohli recently became the first batter to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years during India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test on Thursday.

Dean Elgar's elegant 185 combined with South Africa's precise pace flattened India within three days.

When the rest of the batters failed to deal with the deadly pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger, Kohli churned up runs with quick singles and boundaries.

He scored 76 off 82 balls during India's defeat by an innings and 32 runs, which took his tally to 2006 runs in 2023.

He had previously achieved the feat in 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).

