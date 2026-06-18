India fast bowler Gurnoor Brar said his seamless transition to international cricket has been shaped by the lessons picked while playing domestic cricket and spending time in the India A set‑up, where he learned to trust his strengths and replicate his methods at the higher level. "The India A setup is obviously a big thing for me. If we perform in the Ranji Trophy, we get picked for India A, the Duleep Trophy or the Irani Cup. When I got the call‑up for India A, I was very happy. It was the same for me as when I bowled in Ranji, bowling fast, hitting a hard length and swinging the ball.

"I tried to replicate the exact same thing in India A and hit the same lines. I don't think about that (reputation) much. I believe in myself and whatever I am doing, whether it is hard length or fast‑paced bowling. I tried to replicate that here as well," said Gurnoor at the end of the second ODI, where he picked 3-60 as India won by 170 runs to get an unassailable lead in the three-game series.

He also admitted about being hungry to put in better performances at the international level. “In these two matches, I wanted to do better from my end. I know that I can do better than I bowled here. Hopefully, in the coming matches, I will be better. The management and bowling coach back me a lot, which gives me the chance to bowl more openly. They didn't give me any new tips; they just told me to back my strength.”

His IPL 2026 stint with Gujarat Titans, though spent largely on the bench, provided him valuable exposure. “There is a very good atmosphere in GT. There is (Ashish) Nehra sir, (Kagiso) Rabada, (Mohammed) Siraj bhai, Prasidh (Krishna) bhai and Ishant Sharma, so you get to learn a lot from them.

“Obviously, every player wants to get a chance to play, and I was also waiting for my chance there. But at the same time, I was observing where they were making mistakes and where they were doing well. For me, it was about how much more I could learn so that when I got my chance, I could do better. I am thankful to God that I got my chance to show what I can do with the Indian team.”

Asked about his plans in white-ball cricket, Brar stated it is about planning as much as bowling with pace. “You can't just bowl fast. Many batsmen like pace if there is nothing in the wicket. It becomes about how we plan against a good opposition or a good batsman and how we set our field positions.

“The ball wasn't swinging much due to the heat and the wicket here. So we adjusted the plan. If we don't get swing, we put the ball back. It all works according to the batsman, the wicket, and the match situation. I don't get satisfied. I am happy that I did well, but I want to do more for Team India. I want to keep doing better. I just keep doing my work.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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