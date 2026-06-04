Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, according to PTI. "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI. The three-match series will begin on June 13 in Dharamsala. Kohli had a stunning run of form in the recently-concluded IPL 2026 where he slammed the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans. There is also no clarity on Rohit Sharma's availability for the series after he was included in the squad on the condition that he will play depending on his fitness, according to the report.

Earlier, Virat Kohli reflected on the evolution of his batting, the demands of modern T20 cricket and the lessons he hopes the next generation of Indian cricketers can take from his journey as he urged the up-and-coming cricketers to read the game well and play according to the demands and situation.

Kohli, who played a pivotal role in RCB's title-winning game on Sunday against the Gujarat Titans and finished the season with another impressive run-scoring effort, said the key to longevity is continuous improvement and adapting to the changing nature of the game.

"The fact that I continue to play and compete, I want to keep improving and find areas in my game where I can make a difference and help the team score. That's always been my focus,” Kohli said in a video shared by IPL.

Kohli turned his attention to young cricketers, stressing that success is not solely about power-hitting but about understanding match situations and developing multiple ways to contribute.

“It's about understanding situations in the game. The preparation has to be such that you can play in 3-4 different ways. If the pitch gets tough, you should be able to hit boundaries and not just sixes. Even if that's not possible, you should be able to rotate, strike and stay in the game,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash