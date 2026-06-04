Indian cricket team assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate remained tight-lipped over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's fitness status amid reports that both star batters can end up missing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Ahead of the one-off Test match in Mullanpur, Ten Doeschate addressed the media but when asked about the duo, he said that the protocols will be followed in order to assess their fitness before any official communication is sent out by the BCCI. Several media reports claimed that Kohli will miss the series due to a hamstring injury while Rohit remains doubtful. Rohit was included in the squad but his availability for the series will be completely dependent on him passing BCCI's fitness tests.

“Official communication will come on that. You know, it's obviously big news when it's someone like Virat or Rohit, but the same protocols will will be in place where we'll assess the fitness of those guys, and we've got a few days now to to decide whether they are fit enough to play and and be part of the squad, and make adjustments accordingly. But I'm sure some official communication will come through as soon as the medical team has confirmed,” Ten Doeschate said at the press conference.

Earlier, PTI reported that Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. The three-match series begins on June 13 in Dharamsala. "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI.

Kohli, known for his unmatched fitness even at 37 years of age, was in stellar form in the recently-concluded IPL where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He hit the winning the runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Reinventing his T20 game, Kohli amassed 675 runs in RCB's triumphant campaign including a hundred and five fifty plus scores.

Kohli's absence will take the sheen off the upcoming series.

Though the former India captain is now a one-format player, he remains a top draw for fans worldwide. It is extremely rare for Kohli to miss games due to an injury, given his exemplary fitness standards.

(With PTI inputs)

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