India debutant Gurnoor Brar made a stunning start to his international career, picking up a wicket in his very first over, in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Handed the ball by Shubman Gill in the second over, Gurnoor struck with his fifth ball, picking up the wicket of Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran. The 26-year-old impressed with his express pace in the first few balls, and was rewarded when Zadran mishit. The video of Gurnoor's first international wicket went viral on social media, after it was shared by the BCCI's official X account.

Gurnoor had to wait a few hours for his debut, as the match started after a long delay due to rain in Dharamsala. The early rain saw the match reduced to 25 overs per side.

The stuff dreams are made of



Gurnoor Brar strikes in his very first over in international cricket



Updates https://t.co/lCuohEZYAl #TeamIndia | #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/x7qIkDWPZr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026

Once the conditions cleared, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field. Along with Gurnoor, an ODI debut was also handed to 23-year-old left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.

Gurnoor, in tandem with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, gave India the perfect start. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz made an aggressive start, smashing a four and a six in the first over, Gurnoor gave India the first breakthrough in his very first over in international cricket.

Arshdeep joined the act in the next over, dismissing left-handed Sediqullah Atal for a duck. Couple of overs later, Arshdeep struck again, this time picking up the wicket of Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

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