Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the team's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan was about much more than the final result. While several players produced standout performances, the former India captain was most impressed by the team's willingness to put collective success ahead of individual achievements. Pointing to the closing stages of the chase, Gavaskar highlighted KL Rahul's aggressive approach despite Shubman Gill being within touching distance of a century.

"Before that over from Zia Ur Rahman, he had bowled three overs for just 19 runs. Then KL Rahul took 20 runs off that over. Up until that point, Shubman Gill needed 21 runs to reach his hundred, with about 30 still needed for the team to win. But then Rahul took charge," Gavaskar told JioStar.

For Gavaskar, that moment summed up the culture within the Indian dressing room.

"That tells you everything about this team. It's not about personal milestones. It's about what each player can do for the team. To win the match in the 23rd over shows how clinical the chase was. It was a stiff target, not an easy one at all. But they made it look so ridiculously simple because they put the team first," he added.

Gavaskar also reserved special praise for Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz proved to be a turning point in the contest. The former India skipper was particularly impressed by the execution of the yorker that ended Gurbaz's brilliant century.

“Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a huge wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a perfect yorker. If you can nail yorkers like that, you become a valuable asset,” he said.

Gavaskar noted that Nitish found success whenever he trusted his yorker rather than searching for variations, as he said, “Every time he tried something fancy, it went for runs. But every time he went back to the yorker, it worked."

He believes the all-rounder's bowling gives India an additional tactical option going forward. “So, here's the takeaway. India now have a player in Nitish Kumar Reddy who can fill the role of a fifth or sixth bowler. Depending on the pitch and match situation, he gives the captain and selectors flexibility. 'Pick me as a batter, pick me as a bowler, I am ready.' That is a huge plus for any team."

Another player who caught Gavaskar's attention was debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar, who impressed with both pace and control in his first ODI appearance. “I was very impressed with Gurnoor Brar. He bowled a tight line and length. His pace was good, and he got the ball to move just a little, not too much. You don't need extravagant swing on debut. Control is more important. For a debutant, his control was excellent."

Gavaskar believes Brar has the qualities to succeed at the highest level and said that his debut showed India's fast-bowling depth.

“What he has done is unbelievable. He looks a very good prospect. His first ball was around mid-140s, moving away from the right-hander. Anyone will tell you, if you can bowl at that pace with the ability to take the ball away, that's gold. Add decent control, good height, and the ability to hit the splice of the bat – you deserve that first wicket. He showed all those qualities. Very promising start," he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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