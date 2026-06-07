It's a dream come true for youngster Manav Suthar to earn a maiden India call up for the one-off Test against Afghanistan after learning the ropes through street cricket and ignoring constant discouragement from people not to pick the game as career option. The 23-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder from Rajasthan, however, never deviated from the path he had chosen and he credited his consistent performances in domestic cricket and for India A for his maiden India call-up. "Cricket has always been a big part of my family. My father loves the game, and everyone at home watches matches regularly. As a young boy, I used to sit with them and watch. That is where my love for cricket first started. I began playing in the streets with my friends. Those street games taught me the basics, how to hold the bat and how to bowl," Suthar said on 'JioStar'.

"When I was 10 or 11, I joined a proper cricket academy. I started training under coach Dheeraj sir and Vinod sir. They taught me the right techniques and helped me improve my game.

"My first big breakthrough came when I played for Rajasthan in the Under-14 category. That experience gave me a lot of motivation. I realized that I could make a career out of this sport. From there, my journey as a cricketer truly began." On the obstacles he overcame to make it to the top level, the youngster said, "In a country like India, with such a huge population, succeeding in cricket is never easy. There are so many talented players competing for the same few spots. I faced a lot of challenges along the way. Many people told me to focus on my studies. They said cricket had no scope and that I was wasting my time.

"But I didn't listen. I didn't give up. I kept working hard, session after session, season after season. I had a great domestic season. I performed well for India A too. I knew the call could come anytime. It was a waiting game, but I stayed patient." Suthar has been prolific wicket-taker since 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, where he had 39 scalps in six matches.

He has been a regular in India Emerging and India A squads. In just three Ranji matches he played in 2025-26, he picked up 18 wickets, including a match-winning 8 for 42 against Chhattisgarh.

Overall, Suthar has taken 129 wickets in 29 first-class games, along with a century and six half-centuries.

He made his IPL debut in 2024 with Gujarat Titans but played just one game that season. He didn't get a chance to play in 2025, but featured in four games in 2026.

"It felt good to be back on the field. Now, all the hard work in domestic cricket and for India A has paid off. Making my international debut, it is a dream come true. All the sacrifices have finally paid off. I feel proud, grateful, and ready to give my best for the country." He said everyone in his family was emotional when he got the news of his Test selection.

"I was in my room when my sister called me. She told me that my name had come up in the Indian team. I asked her if it was official. She said 'yes'. Everyone was emotional when I got the call.

"Dad, mom, everyone called me. They couldn't believe it. I can't describe it in words. It's the biggest feeling. You work hard for years, and then you finally get selected for India. It's the best feeling of my life." He gets inspirations from former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and ex India off-spinner R Ashwin.

"Yuvraj Singh is my favourite cricketer. I also really admire R Ashwin. The way they bowled, the variety they had in their bowling, and how they adapted to Test cricket, ODIs, and T20s, that inspires me a lot. They are my role models." On captain Shubman Gill, he said, "He is a very good captain, reads the game well, understands the situation, the pitch, and the matchups. He knows exactly which area to bowl and what pace to use for each bowler. He is a clever captain.

"More importantly, he trusts his players. He gives you confidence and then lets you do your job. Because he is so clear in his thinking, he makes your job very easy on the field. You don't have to second-guess anything. You just focus on executing your plans."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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