Aakash Chopra did not include Harshit Rana as he picked India's playing XI for the third and final ODI match against Afghanistan on Saturday. India have already won the three-match series and may look to rest some players in the final game. Harshit Rana was added to the squad on Friday after a long absence due to injury for the fast bowler. However, while picking the playing XI, Chopra picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and replaced Arshdeep Singh with Nitish Kumar Reddy. "Yashasvi has been played only one match. So let him play. Bite the bullet and say that we want to play Nitish Kumar Reddy if he is fit, so we will play like this only. Make Arshdeep Singh sit out and play Nitish Kumar Reddy. Say that you won't make Yashasvi sit out because I have got no idea when he would get a chance to play again," he said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that speedster Harshit Rana has fully recovered from his injury after completing rehabilitation and clearance at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Rana has been added to the India squad for the third and final One-Day International match against Afghanistan, which will be played on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, although he is unlikely to feature in the next match, confirms Doeschate.

Doeschate said the focus at this stage is to gradually reintegrate Rana into the team environment and ensure he is physically ready for a demanding upcoming schedule over the next five to six weeks, with mental readiness to be addressed in due course.

"He's put a body of work in at NCA. He's got the clearance from NCA. He's obviously joined us here today. He seems fully fit. I'm sure he's going to have a run today. I can't see any shape of him playing tomorrow. So just to get him around the team again, he seemed very chirpy and happy, there were no signs of him carrying any baggage around that injury," Doeschate told the reporters.

"It's going to be a big stint of work coming up in the next five, six weeks as well. So, the priority is to make sure that he's absolutely ready body-wise, and we'll sort the mental stuff out after that," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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