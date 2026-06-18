Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary believes that the decision to open the batting with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan can create headache for the team management. Gill demoted himself to No. 3 while Jaiswal was preferred as Rohit's opening partner. However, the plan did not work as Jaiswal was dismissed for 4. On the other hand, Gill impressed everyone with a 110-ball-154 while Rohit scored 48. Tiwary pointed out that it creates confusion among the players with respect to the batting ordr and even said that there is a lack of clarity from the team management.

"It will just create a headache for the future and nothing else, if they open with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma and demote Shubman Gill. Now, if he scores runs there, he will be thinking, should I go back to the top or not?" Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

"So, I have no idea what they are trying to do at all. I see a massive lack of clarity here, but it feels good to see Jaiswal play, because he deserves to play all formats. If Rohit Sharma somehow doesn't fire today, then there will be a lot of mental pressure from the outside," he added.

Coming to the match, India clinched the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after defeating Afghanistan by 170 runs in the second match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The hosts combined a batting masterclass led by captain Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan with a disciplined bowling display to overpower Afghanistan despite a spirited fight from Rahmat Shah.

Chasing 403, Afghanistan needed a flying start but never truly threatened the target. India's pace attack struck regularly, preventing the visitors from building meaningful partnerships.

Arshdeep Singh led the charge with three wickets, while debutant Prince Yadav claimed his maiden ODI wicket and Gurnoor Brar impressed with three wickets of his own.

(With IANS Inputs)

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