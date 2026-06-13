Former India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday completed 16,000 runs in international cricket to join an elite list of openers. By doing so, he became the seventh opener overall and the second Indian opener to breach the landmark of 16,000 runs as an opening batsman in international cricket. The all-time list is led by Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya, who finished his legendary career with 19,298 runs at the top of the order. Sehwag, meanwhile, hung his boots after amassing 16,119 runs in exactly 400 games.

Most Runs by Openers in International Cricket:

19,298 - Sanath Jayasuriya (563)

18,867 - Chris Gayle (506)

18,744 - David Warner (462)

16,950 - Graeme Smith (421)

16,120 - Desmond Haynes (438)

16,119 - Virender Sehwag (400)

16,010* - Rohit Sharma (384)

Rohit was run out for 16 after a horrible mix-up with captain Shubman Gill. The 39-year-old was struggling a bit after copping a blow to his wrist while batting.

Earlier today, Rohit (39 years and 44 days old) also became the oldest player to feature in an ODI for India, breaking a record that stood for nearly 37 years.

That milestone previously belonged to 1983 World Cup hero Mohinder Amarnath, who was 39 years and 36 days old when he made his final ODI appearance against the West Indies in Mumbai on October 30, 1989.

Rohit's fitness was a huge concern heading into the series, having recently featured for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. However, the former India captain was cleared to feature in the squad.

In the second ODI, Rohit will have the opportunity to overtake Sehwag as the batter with the most runs for India as an opener in international cricket.

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