Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma on Saturday scripted a massive record as the Shubman Gill-led side won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the 1st ODI, which was reduced to 25-overs-a-side due to rain in Dharamsala. At 39 years and 44 days old, Rohit is now the oldest player to feature in an ODI for India, breaking a record that stood for nearly 37 years. That milestone previously belonged to 1983 World Cup hero Mohinder Amarnath, who was 39 years and 36 days old when he made his final ODI appearance against the West Indies in Mumbai on October 30, 1989.

Rohit's fitness was a huge concern heading into the series, having recently featured for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. However, the former India captain was cleared to feature in the squad.

Meanwhile, India handed international debuts to pacer Gurnoor Brar and all-rounder Harsh Dubey after a nearly four-hour rain delay. Ishan Kishan will bat at No. 3 after being given the nod over Yashasvi Jaiswal.

It is the first bilateral ODI cricket series between the countries. Lucknow will host the second match on Wednesday, while Chennai will host the final one on June 20.

The teams have only met at World Cups and Asia Cups in the one-day format, with India winning three of the four matches and the other ending in a tie.

India comes into the match having lost three of its past five ODIs while Afghanistan has won four in a row. Last week, India completed an innings and 300-run win over Afghanistan in a one-off test inside three days.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are absent due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah is rested. The pitch should help pace bowlers with the threat of more rain helping the chasing side.

(With AP Inputs)

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