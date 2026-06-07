 India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, IND vs AFG One-Off Test Day 2: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Juggernaut Has 500+ Total In Sight vs Afghanistan | Cricket News
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Ind vs Afg 06 Jun 26 to 20 Jun 26
FIFA World Cup 2026™
11 June - 19 July 2026
08
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00
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38
Mins
55
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India vs Afghanistan Live Updates, One-Off Test Day 2: India will resume the proceedings on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan from 368/3 in Mullanpur. Currently, skipper Shubman Gill (103*) and Rishabh Pant (50*) are unbeaten for India as the hosts move ahead strongly in their first innings. Earlier on Day 1, after winning the toss and opting to bat, KL Rahul set the tone early, stitching a 139-run partnership with No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan. While Sudharsan narrowly missed out on his hundred, getting out for 81, Rahul went on to complete his 12th Test ton. For the visitors, Saleem Safi and Zia Ur Rehman took two and one wicket respectively. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 2:

Jun 07, 2026 08:39 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 2 Live: Afghanistan eye redemption

After a horrific outing with the ball on Day 1, Afghanistan bowlers will be looking to redeem themselves on the second day of the one-off Test. However, the task won't be an easy one as they are up against Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who are in a terrific form. The visitors would be eager to strike in the first session, in order to release some pressure. 

Jun 07, 2026 08:37 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 2 Live: Recap of Day 1

Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul struck smooth hundreds as India posted a strong 368/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Gill was batting on 103 at close along with Rishabh Pant (50 batting). Pant and Gill have so far added 121 runs for the fourth wicket. It was Gill's 11th hundred in Tests. Rahul completed his 12th hundred in Test cricket before getting out soon after.

Jun 07, 2026 08:14 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 2 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan, straight from Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Shubman Gill Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Hashmatullah Shahidi Hashmatullah Shahidi Rahmanullah Gurbaz Mohammed Siraj Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul India vs Afghanistan 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test Live Blogs
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