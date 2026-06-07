India vs Afghanistan Live Updates, One-Off Test Day 2: India will resume the proceedings on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan from 368/3 in Mullanpur. Currently, skipper Shubman Gill (103*) and Rishabh Pant (50*) are unbeaten for India as the hosts move ahead strongly in their first innings. Earlier on Day 1, after winning the toss and opting to bat, KL Rahul set the tone early, stitching a 139-run partnership with No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan. While Sudharsan narrowly missed out on his hundred, getting out for 81, Rahul went on to complete his 12th Test ton. For the visitors, Saleem Safi and Zia Ur Rehman took two and one wicket respectively. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 2: