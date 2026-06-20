India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming: India are set to take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having already sealed the series, a dominant India will aim to complete a 3-0 whitewash. Left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eager to bounce back with a big innings after managing just four runs in the Lucknow ODI, where skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan starred with centuries. Meanwhile, pacer Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian squad after receiving clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The all-rounder suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa in Navi Mumbai and pulled out after having delivered just one over and subsequently underwent surgery. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, as India went on to win the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup at home.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match:

When will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, June 20.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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