India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India look to clinch the three-match ODI series as they take on Afghanistan in the second ODI encounter in Lucknow on Wednesday. The Shubman Gill-led side started the series on a positive note with a 7-wicket win in Dharamsala. In a rain-truncated match, India chased down 195 in a 25-over game with 13 balls to spare. Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey were brilliant on debut while Gill slammed an unbeaten 84 to guide his team to victory. On the other hand, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a brilliant century in the first ODI but it was not enough for his team.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match:

When will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, June 17.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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