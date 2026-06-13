The India vs Afghanistan ODI series starts today in Dharamsala. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, will be in focus as Rohit Sharma returns to the side after recovering from injury. The series marks the start of a long cycle for the Indian cricket team as it begins preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027. However, rain might have the final say in the match. According to AccuWeather.com, there is a high probability of precipitation throughout the day.

In the morning, the probability of precipitation is 96 per cent, while in the afternoon it is 90 per cent. Though it reduces to three per cent in the evening, it rises again to 65 per cent at night.

Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, said the Men in Blue will miss the services of Virat Kohli in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after the legendary batter was ruled out of the home series due to a hamstring injury. Furthermore, Morkel welcomed the return of another veteran, Rohit Sharma, saying that the latter is "excited to go" for the series opener.

Notably, Team India had been sweating over the availability of the veteran duo of Kohli and Rohit, both now exclusively ODI players, owing to their fitness issues. While Kohli sustained the hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, Rohit had also been dealing with hamstring issues and was undergoing rehabilitation at the COE (Centre of Excellence).

Ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan, Morkel said Kohli would be a big miss for India in the series, particularly because of his experience and ability to anchor the innings during the middle overs.

"Obviously a big miss, with Virat. He is one of the senior players in the team. The way he goes about his innings in that middle phase especially is something we'll miss. Unfortunately, we can't control injuries and all of that. It's a new opportunity for somebody now in this series to go out and fulfil that role. And we're excited and looking forward to that," Morkel said at the pre-match press conference.

On the other hand, Morkel welcomed Rohit Sharma's return, highlighting the experience and calmness he brings to the team. He said Rohit is training well, moving freely, and eager to return to action in the ODI series opener against Afghanistan.

"With Rohit, it's always nice to have his experience back as well. Just the calmness that he brings to the dressing room is always positive to have. He is training well, he is moving well. So I think - and I know - that he's also excited to go tomorrow," Morkel said

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