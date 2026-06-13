India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: After a dominant win in the one-off Test, India are set to face Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Dharamsala. The spotlight will be on Rohit Sharma, who had a decent IPL season, although concerns over his fitness persist. Having nursed a hamstring niggle during the IPL, Rohit has now regained full fitness just in time for the series. Meanwhile, star batter Virat Kohli will miss the games due to a rare hamstring injury. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Shubman Gill and his team will be keen to test their squad depth against Afghanistan.

India are scheduled to play around 25 ODIs before the mega event, giving the team ample opportunity to experiment with players and combinations. However, the start to Gill's ODI captaincy has not been smooth, with two losses in three series. Working alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir, Gill will be aiming to strengthen his influence in the dressing room.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match:

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be played on Saturday, June 13.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)

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