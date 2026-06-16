India's spin department is in "transition", and the team management is in the process of assessing a pool of young bowlers who can potentially graduate to a higher level, said spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Tuesday. With R Ashwin retired and Ravindra Jadeja being rested to manage his workload, younger names such as Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar and Zeeshan Ansari are set to get opportunities in the coming months.

In the first ODI against Afghanistan, left-arm spinner Dubey was given a chance ahead of the more seasoned Kuldeep Yadav, and he returned with three wickets from five wickets, conceding 47 runs.

"This is a transition time for spinners," Bahutule said ahead of India's second ODI against Afghanistan.

"This group of spinners, the selectors, Gautam (Gambhir) and everybody, they are having a look at all the spinners. Those who have the potential, those who have the right attributes, they will definitely be given a chance.

"That is what the process is. In a transition, you have to identify the right bowler. That is what the process is at the moment. I am sure we will get the right people on board," he added.

Bahutule, who joined as the spin bowling coach ahead of the ongoing series, has been brought in specifically to mentor this raw spin bowlers group. The former leg-spinner has extensive coaching experience across domestic, pathway, and franchise cricket.

"For me, every spinner is unique. I think Jadeja is very experienced. The way he has performed and the way he has contributed towards Indian cricket is phenomenal with the bat and the ball. I feel Harsh and other youngsters who are coming in and have been given the chances, will realise that it is a big shoes to fill up.

"They have the capabilities, they have the potential but I think the more they will play, the more they will settle down. Harsh is a player who definitely has that potential," he said.

Bahutule singled out Dubey for special praise, underlining the bright future ahead of the Vidarbha all-rounder.

"Harsh definitely has a good future as an all-rounder, he has done exceedingly well for Vidarbha and I think that is the reason why he has been given this opportunity." Dubey was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with 69 wickets.

"With each game we learn. Last game also he was under pressure after that first over but the way he came back, I think Shubman (Gill) also used him very well, made the right changes at the right time, and gave him the ends which suited him." The domestic stalwart said such experiences will instil more confidence in Dubey.

"I think he (Dubey) is one player for the future, he has got the skills, he has got a good temperament and I think he has proved it not only in domestic cricket but I think that one game which he got last time, he came back very strongly and did very well.

"The more experience he gets and definitely he will enhance his skill," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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