India captain Shubman Gill took a terrific catch against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Dharamsala on Saturday. It happened on the fourth ball of the 22nd over of the Afghanistan innings. Debutant spinner Harsh Dubey tossed the ball up outside off-stump and Allah Ghazanfar got a thick top-edge on the ball. Gill showed amazing reflexes to take his left hand out and grab a stunning catch to end Ghazanfar's knock. The India captain showed superb anticipation as he jumped to his left despite wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan covering the view a bit.

Watch it here:





Shubman Gill Allah Ghazanfar !



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While talking about the catch after the match, Gill said with a smile on his face, "No, I definitely caught the ball. Practising a lot. Taking a lot of slip catches. Even before the match, I was talking to our fielding coach that I haven't really taken any brilliant catch in my international career so far, one-handed, and very happy to get that catch."

Shubman Gill slammed 84 not out as dominant India eased past Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first ODI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul also helped India's cause with knocks of 34 and 39 not out, respectively.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a century, but debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey shared six wickets between them to help the hosts bowl out Afghanistan for 194 in 24.5 overs. India got off to a brilliant start with the ball by reducing Afghanistan to 25 for 3 in 4.3 overs after opting to bowl first. However, Gurbaz's fiery knock put the batting team back in the game. He slammed 102 runs in 51 balls, with the help of eight fours and as many sixes. Dubey picked three wickets for 47 runs, while Brar conceded only 27 while claiming three scalps.

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