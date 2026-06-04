Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Test captain Shubman Gill to become the cornerstone of India's red-ball future, saying the opener's success in the longest format could play a defining role in shaping the team's next era. Ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh beginning June 6, Ashwin praised Gill's leadership and batting performances during India's tour of England, where the youngster impressed in his first assignment as Test captain.

“Shubman Gill had a fantastic series in England. As soon as he was made captain, he went there and delivered, both with the bat and with his leadership. He scored runs in tough conditions and handled the pressure of captaincy with maturity. That showed his class and his ability to bat long,” Ashwin told Jio Hotstar.

The veteran spinner credited Gill's recent technical adjustments for his success in seaming conditions, highlighting improvements in his defensive game against the moving ball.

“He has worked hard on his technique, especially keeping his bat close to the pads, which helped him reduce the gap between bat and pad, making him more solid against the moving ball,” Ashwin explained.

While Gill is yet to produce a major innings at home since taking over the Test captaincy, Ashwin believes the 26-year-old is poised for a strong showing in familiar conditions.

“Yes, he hasn't fired with the bat yet on home soil as captain, but with this change in his batting technique, I expect him to go all guns blazing at home too. His success in Test cricket will play a big role in redefining India's Test team. He is the kind of player who can lead the batting line-up for years to come,” he added.

The former off-spinner also shared his thoughts on India's spin resources for the Afghanistan Test, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja unavailable. Ashwin expects wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to spearhead the attack, while all-rounder Washington Sundar provides control and balance.

“Kuldeep Yadav will lead the spin attack against Afghanistan in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. He has been bowling with great rhythm and confidence. His ability to turn the ball both ways and his experience in home conditions make him a huge threat,” Ashwin said.

“Washington Sundar will play the supporting role. He is more of a defensive, containing bowler who can also bat lower down the order. His accuracy and ability to bowl long spells will be useful on a wearing track. Both will be key to India's success in this Test match,” he added.

Ashwin also expressed excitement about the possibility of domestic standout Harsh Dubey making his Test debut. “However, my eyes will be on Harsh Dubey. I am curious whether he will get a chance. We will have to wait and see if the team goes with Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey. But I am particularly interested in Dubey because of his strong domestic season. He also had a very good IPL season. Those performances work in his favour. I am looking forward to seeing him make his debut,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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