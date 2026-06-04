Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes vice-captain KL Rahul has entered the defining phase of his Test career and must embrace a leadership role in India's batting unit as one of the experienced cricketer. Ahead of India's one-off Test against Afghanistan at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh from June 6, Chopra said Rahul's experience and consistency will be vital to the team's success during the ongoing transition period. “KL Rahul's Test career has now entered its peak phase. He is not getting any younger, and he has been around for long enough. We have seen him succeed in Test cricket, especially in overseas conditions. He has been one of India's better openers in the longest format,” Chopra told Jio Hotstar.

Rahul was recently appointed vice-captain under Test skipper Shubman Gill, a move Chopra believes reflects the team's faith in his ability to shoulder greater responsibility.

“Now he has been promoted to become Shubman Gill's deputy, that is a big responsibility, especially in transition. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring, India need someone like KL Rahul to fully own that spot at the top of the order,” he added.

Chopra noted that while Rahul has already established himself as a prolific run-scorer in the format, the challenge now lies in maintaining that standard over an extended period.

“He has already scored plenty of runs, but the key is to maintain that form and consistency for a long time. The opening slot in Test cricket is not as crowded as it is in white-ball cricket. There are contenders, but not too many. That makes Rahul's role even more important. India will need him to guide the younger players and lead by example,” Chopra explained.

Meanwhile, India will begin their post-IPL Test season against Afghanistan on June 6, with Rahul set to partner the captain at the top of the order as the team embarks on a fresh chapter in red-ball cricket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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