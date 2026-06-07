Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is blessed with amazing skills-sets and will be a treat to watch in the coming days, reckoned all-rounder Washington Sundar. Suthar was the pick of Indian bowlers against Afghanistan, having snared three of the five opposition wickets on the second day of the match here on Sunday. Asked to comment on Suthar's performance, the off-spinner was all-praise. “He (Suthar) has been brilliant. We as players who have been playing with him in the last few years know what he can actually bring to the table, especially in this format,” Washington, who scored an unbeaten half-century in India's first innings, said.

“The amount of skills he's got and the way he's sort of worked on them over the years is a genuine treat to watch. For him to bring out his best skill sets, especially on Day 2, is amazing.

“Congrats to him, and you can expect a lot more from him, especially in terms of winning a lot of games for India," the lanky off-spinner said.

Washington then pointed out Suthar's attributes and what exactly makes him an asset for Team India.

“He's got great skill sets as a genuine spinner. In terms of how much he can actually spin the ball and how many revs he can actually bring on the ball—that has always been a strength." Washington spoke about how Suthar's experience of playing in domestic cricket and India A games has helped him mature as a bowler.

“Over the years, in many formats, he's played a lot of red-ball cricket, especially in the last two or three years, and done really well. In terms of skill sets, I think he gives all his energy into the ball every single delivery. He uses a lot of his body which is quite evident.

“Every time he gets into his load-up and releases the ball, he gives all of his energy into the ball. That's an amazing skill as well as an attitude to bring to every single delivery,” he explained.

Having batted for a considerable amount of time, Washington assessed that the track will only get slower.

“I think the wicket is a little slow and obviously has a bit of spin in terms of purchase. Over the next couple of days, it will only start to get even slower and spin a little more.

“Bowling a little up (fuller) on this wicket would be crucial because to drive, or even drive on the rise, would be very difficult. You've got to grind, play a lot of balls, and eventually get runs,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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