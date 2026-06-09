Batting discipline, rather than bowling, remains India's biggest area of concern in Test cricket and it is time to stop viewing the side through the prism of transition, former captain Sunil Gavaskar said after the team's crushing 300-run innings victory over Afghanistan on Monday. India registered their biggest-ever innings win in Test cricket, dominating Afghanistan in the one-off game, with debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar impressing with a seven-wicket match haul. Reflecting on India's progress, Gavaskar said every team undergoes changes in personnel but performance standards must remain the primary focus.

"It's time to move away from constantly describing this team as being in transition and instead focus on the standards expected in Test cricket," Gavaskar said on JioStar's 'Cricket Live'.

"Every team goes through retirements, changes in personnel, and periods of evolution, but ultimately the emphasis has to remain on performance.

"Looking back at some of India's recent Test results, the bigger concern has been the batting rather than the bowling. The bowling attack has generally done its job, but the batters need to show greater discipline and stronger technique, especially in challenging situations." Gavaskar also cautioned against allowing T20 habits to creep into the longest format.

"At times, there is a tendency to slip into a T20 mindset where patience becomes difficult after a few dot balls, and that can lead to poor decisions.

"Test cricket demands a different approach. India's focus going forward should be on tightening their batting processes, building longer innings, and concentrating on the present rather than viewing every result through the lens of transition," he said.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who is expected to shoulder greater responsibility in the spin department alongside Kuldeep Yadav following the exits of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, said the team was focused on maintaining high standards across formats.

"We are fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead. As a group, we understand what will be required from us to succeed in those conditions and continue performing consistently across formats," Washington said.

Speaking about his partnership with Kuldeep, Washington added: "Kuldeep and I have played a lot of cricket together, so there is a strong understanding of each other's strengths and roles within the team." Former England spinner Graeme Swann felt Afghanistan's heavy defeat was more a reflection of their lack of Test experience than a shortage of talent.

"Afghanistan's performance highlighted the challenges that come with limited exposure to Test cricket rather than a lack of talent," Swann said, adding that regular opportunities at the highest level would help the side develop.

Gavaskar reserved special praise for debutant Suthar but urged caution against judging him solely on one performance.

"Manav Suthar has had an outstanding start to his Test career and there is no doubt that a seven-wicket match haul makes for a highly impressive debut," he said.

"It was a highly encouraging debut, but one that should be viewed as the beginning of a journey rather than the finished product."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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