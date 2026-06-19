The deliberations on India's roadmap for the 2027 World Cup are "not meant for public consumption", BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an interview to PTI, refusing to be drawn into any discussion on individual players and their much-speculated future in the team. Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dominate the chatter whenever there is any talk around the Indian team's 2027 global campaign but Saikia is categorical that "strategic discussions in the board room" are best left inside. While both former skippers are determined to play the mega-event, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have been non-committal on whether the squad will have space for the white-ball legends.

Asked if the BCCI has had any internal conversations on the matter, Saikia said all stakeholders are aligned in their views in what is essentially an ongoing process.

"We have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board," Saikia told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

"Whatever decisions that are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned.

"There are regular conversations taking place. For that reason, we do not need any special session of interaction. This is an ongoing process," the secretary said, keeping all his cards close to his chest.

He maintained that he would not divulge any board room information.

"I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media." "Secondly, these are matters that should remain within the boardroom."

Rohit, 39, and Kohli, 37, are only active in the ODI format for India, having retired from the other two. However, despite being in relatively good form, Saikia's response over their future leaves more questions than answers.

Much like Gambhir and Agarkar, Saikia has maintained a non-committal stance on Rohit and Kohli's 2027 World Cup chances, which does not provide definitive clarity over the spots of the two Indian batting greats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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