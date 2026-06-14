Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz overtook Ibrahim Zadran to become the fourth-highest run-getter for the team in international cricket and also became the first Afghan batter to reach the milestone of 10 international centuries. Despite a defeat, the first ODI against India at Dharamsala was a memorable one for Gurbaz, having scored a counter-attacking 102 in 51 balls, with eight fours and sixes each after his team were reduced to 26/3. His century, in 48 balls, was the fastest one for Afghanistan in ODI cricket.

Now in 143 international matches, Gurbaz has scored 4,403 runs in 146 innings at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 106.55, with 10 centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 151. Ibrahim has 4,337 runs in 113 matches, with seven centuries and 29 fifties.

The top run-getter for Afghanistan is their veteran all-rounder, Mohammed Nabi, with 6,252 runs in 332 matches and 301 innings at an average of 24.71, with two centuries and 25 fifties.

After Nabi (246 sixes), Gurbaz became the second Afghanistan batter to complete 200 international cricket sixes, now sitting at 204 sixes.

Coming to the match, it was reduced to 25-overs-per-side due to rain. India opted to bowl first and reduced Afghanistan to 26/3. Gurbaz continued to smack fours and sixes, particularly against spin from one side in an amazing counter-attack, stitching a 116-run partnership with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (27 in 30 balls, with three fours). Afghanistan was skittled out for 194/10 in 24.5 overs.

Debutants Gurnoor Brar (3/27 in 4.5 overs) and Harsh Dubey (3/47) were impressive on debut, with Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy also getting two wickets.

In the run-chase, India lost Rohit Sharma (16 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) just when a 46-run stand with Shubman Gill was taking off. Gill (84* in 66 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) stayed towards the end, stitching partnerships of 70 runs for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan (34 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) and 55 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (39* in 19 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India chased the total in 22.5 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gill secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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