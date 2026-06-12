Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is banking on the Rashid Khan-led spin trio to script their first ever win over India across formats as they face the hosts in the three-match ODI series beginning on Saturday. Like India, Afghanistan's preparations for the 2027 World Cup start with the three ODIs against the Shubman Gill-led side. Speaking to media ahead of the series opener, Shahidi said his team is looking forward to play India in a bilateral series for the first time and he is relying on Rashid, AM Ghazanfar and veteran Mohammad Nabi to challenge the mighty hosts.

“We have experience of playing in this ground. We played last in 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh. I still remember that. I think in Indian conditions, when it's hot, most probably it's spin wickets. So, I think, I feel that our advantage will be spinners.

"Of course, everyone knows that India is tough opposition in ODI format. They were in the finals last time in the World Cup. We are starting from here our World Cup journey. But no one shows yet which team is going to be qualified for the World Cup. But still we have 7th ranking in our ICC ODI rankings," said Shahidi looking ahead of the ODI showpiece in South Africa in October-November 2027.

Afghanistan, who were outplayed in the one-off Test, have gained confidence from their last five ODI series going into the India contest.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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