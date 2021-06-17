The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly feels Team India will be at the top of their game when they lock horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from Friday. The former Indian skipper said the Virat Kohli-led side is well balanced ahead of the summit clash and the hardwork the team has put in over the last two years has seen them reach the final of the inaugural edition of the championship.

"It's a big moment for all of us and I wish the team all the very best as they have worked very hard for two years to get to this position and I am sure they will be at top of the game," Ganguly told ANI.

"Our team is a very balanced team. They bat till the end you have seen it during the Australian tour also they are a very solid team, hopefully, they will play to their potential. The quality of players which are there is fantastic and they have done wonderfully well over the years to come up to this position," he added.

Ganguly is sure that Kohli will be looking forward to making the WTC final a memorable one for himself.

"It's an opportunity for everyone. Virat is a great player and I am sure he will be looking forward to making this event a very memorable one," said Ganguly.

There have been a lot of talks on whether India should go in with four pacers and one spinner or three pacers and two spinners. Talks have also revolved around picking one between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj. The former Indian skipper said he is sure the coach and captain will take a decision on the playing XI after looking at the surface and conditions on offer.

"I don't know what combination they will play, that is up to the team management. We will get to know tomorrow morning when we start watching the game. But all the bowlers who are there are good enough to win cricket matches. Hopefully, they will do a good job for the country," said Ganguly.

"It's difficult for me to comment about that from here. I am sure captain and the coach will take a decision looking at the surface and conditions tomorrow morning," he added.

The winners of the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand will take home a purse of USD 1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace. The losing team will get USD 800,000 for finishing second in the nine-team competition, which was played over a near two-year cycle, adding context to Test cricket and to crown the first official world champions in the longest format of the game.