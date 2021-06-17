India's Test team captain Virat Kohli took to social media on Thursday to share a picture of the final 15-member squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Two days after the Indian cricket board announced the squad, Kohli shared a picture with the team along with head coach Ravi Shastri from the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The senior members of the squad, along with Shastri, can be seen seated in the front while the younger corps are standing behind them. Kohli shared another picture with the rest of the coaching staff also present.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took to social media to share the team picture with the entire coaching staff.

How's that for a Team Picture ahead of the #WTC21 Final!



Drop a message in the comments below & wish #TeamIndia! pic.twitter.com/j0RQUVpYyu - BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2021

India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC. The match is set to begin on Friday in Southampton.

India played an intra-squad four-day match apart from regular training to gear up for the marquee clash, while New Zealand come to Southampton on the back of a two-match Test series against England, which they won.

While India have a big contingent for their tour of the UK, which includes a five-match Test series against the hosts in August, they named a trimmed-down squad on Tuesday.

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are among the big absentees, meaning it is all but decided that Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are set to open.

India's bowling combination is what has caused the most speculation, with the team management having plenty of options to choose from, even within the 15-member squad.

The winners of the WTC final will receive $1.6 million and the ICC Test Mace.