Former England captain Kevin Pietersen commented on the scheduling of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton and said that such "ONE OFF" and "incredibly important" game "should NOT be played in the UK". After the first day of WTC final was washed out due to rain and bad light affected play on days two and three, no play was possible until the scheduled lunch break on Day 4 as heavy downpour meant the Ageas Bowl pitch and the square remained under covers. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisioned a reserve day for the Test on June 23, and the match is expected to stretch into the sixth day at this stage.

It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2021

Pietersen suggested that Dubai as a suitable host for a one-off match like a WTC final.

If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game.

Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub!

Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 21, 2021

England's home summer had seen international cricket organised ahead of the WTC final. New Zealand played two Tests against England at Lord's and Edgbaston and the first of the two Tests saw rain interrupting proceedings.

When a Twitter user pointed out that the weather has been conducive for cricket otherwise, Pietersen said: "The weather isn't predictable at all. A one off cannot be guaranteed to have the weather this match needs."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted his reaction to frequent rain interruptions in this Test in his own amusing style.

Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi#WTCFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2021

India were bowled out for 217 in their first innings before New Zealand finished Day 3 on 101 for 2, trailing by 116 runs in the first innings.