India vs New Zealand WTC Final, Day 4 Live Score: Rain Threat Looms Large With New Zealand Marginally Ahead
Ind vs NZ WTC Final live Score 2021: New Zealand will look to extend their advantage in Southampton but rain is expected play spoilsport on Day 4.
After the weather three days of play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, the rain gods are set to dominate the proceedings on Day 4 as well. On Day 3, New Zealand were excellent with both bat and ball, bowling out India for 217 runs before a 70-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Tom Latham put India on the backfoot. However, in the last session, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma got the Indian team back into the game with the wickets of both openers. Captain Kane Williamson is at the crease along with the most senior batsman of the side in Ross Taylor. New Zealand were 101/2 at stumps on Day 3. While the advantage of two wickets in the final session lay with India, everything depends on how both the teams go in the first session on Day 4. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will look to exploit the rough patches on the pitch while New Zealand will be hoping to go past the Indian score and take a big first-innings lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)
WTC Final Live Updates Of India vs New Zealand, Day 4 From The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- 14:42 (IST)Not Looking Nice!Players are seen chilling as pitch is still under the covers.
- 14:27 (IST)Covers are on in Southampton!The BCCI have tweeted a picture in which the Southampton pitch can be seen under covers.
Hello and good morning from Southampton. We are 90 minutes away from scheduled start of play on Day 4, but this is what it looks like currently. #TeamIndia #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/FoXiut9MYj— BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021
- 14:20 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Not a good news for cricket fans around the globe as it's drizzling in Southampton and we are expected to have a delayed start.