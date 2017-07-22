India vs England: Last 5 Clashes, A Look Back

India and England have met on 10 occasions in the World Cup.

Just a win away from their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, the Indian women's team will aim to go out all guns blazing for the last time in the tournament when they face hosts England at Lord's on Sunday. Riding on Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering match-winning knock, India defeated title favourites Australia by 36 runs in the semi-finals. This will be India's second World Cup final, having reached the summit clash in 2005 where they lost to Australia at Centurion.

On paper, three-time title winners England will be the favourites but India's performance in the tournament, especially knocking out Australia, has made them the team to watch.

Since the inception of the Women's World Cup in 1973, India and England have met on 10 occasions. The England team leads the head-to-head record 6-4.

Overall, the two countries have played 62 ODIs against each other. India have won 26, while England have emerged victorious 34 times and two matches resulted in no result.

With the final showdown just hours away, let's have a look at the last five ODI clashes between the two countries:

ICC Women's World Cup (June 24, 2017)

Venue: Derby

Winner: India

Margin: 35 runs

India kicked off their ICC Women's World Cup campaign on a high. Winning the toss, India rode on spectacular batting shows from Punam Raut (86 off 134), Smriti Mandhana (90 off 72) and captain Mithali Raj (71 off 73) to post a challenging 281/3 in 50 overs.

Deepti Sharma (3/47) and Shikha Pandey (2/35) then shared five wickets to bundle out England for 246 in 47.3 overs. India won the match by 35 runs.

ICC Women's Championship (August 23, 2014)

Venue: Scarborough

Winner: England

Margin: 13 runs

England captain Charlotte Edwards called right and opted to bat against Mithali Raj-led India. Apart from Charlotte, who played a captain's knock, scoring an unbeaten 108 off 145 balls, no other England batter could stay for long. Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed 4 for 42, while pacer Jhulan Goswami took 3 for 30 to restrict England to 214 for 9 in 50 overs.

Chasing 215, India crumbled under pressure and lost wickets at regular intervals. Jenny Gunn's 4 for 23 dismantled India as the Women in Blue were bowled out for 201. India lost the match by 13 runs.

ICC Women's Championship (August 21, 2014)

Venue: Scarborough

Winner: England

Margin: 42 runs (Duckworth/Lewis System))

Charlotte Edwards had won the toss and put India in to bat in the opening ODI of the ICC Women's Championship. All-rounder Smriti Mandhana's 74 helped India post 193 for 8 in a rain-curtailed 47-over match.

Chasing the target, captain Edwards and Heather Knight struck fine half-centuries to help England women outplay India women by 42 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis System (DLS).

ICC Women's World Cup (February 3, 2013)

Venue: Mumbai

Winner: England

Margin: 32 runs

The Group A match of the ICC World Cup 2013 between India and England saw centuries from both the innings. Batting first, skipper Charlotte Edwards smashed 109 runs off 123 balls to help England post 272 for 8 in 50 overs.

Chasing a challenging total, India were off to a terrible start as they lost their top three batters cheaply. Coming in at No 4, Harmanpreet Kaur tried to resurrect the India innings with an unbeaten 107 off 109 balls but didn't get much support from the other end. India were restricted to 240 for 9 in 50 overs and lost the match by 32 runs.

England vs India bilateral ODI series (July 1, 2012)

Venue: Wormsley

Winner: England

Margin: 29 runs (DLS)

Batting first, India were off to an awful start at the Wormsley as they lost their top four batters when the score was 15. Harmanpreet Kaur (40) and Reema Malhotra (36) were the only high scorers as India posted 152 for 8 in 50 overs.

Chasing an easy target, England were 124 for 4 in 36 overs, before rain halted play. With a better scoring rate, England were declared winner by 29 runs by DLS.