ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Ind vs WI, Highlights: Mandhana's Ton Hands India 7-Wicket Win vs West Indies

Highlights, India vs West Indies: India beat West Indies by 7 wickets at Taunton ©

Riding high on Smriti Mandhana's (106) century, India eased past West Indies by 7 wickets at County Ground, Taunton, on Thursday. Coming into bat, India lost Punam Raut in the very first over, however, Mandhana and Indian skipper Mithali Raj steadied the innings and departed for a well made 46 runs. With this win India registered their second win of the tournament. They will take on Pakistan on July 2. For West Indies, skipper Stafanie Taylor finished with the figures of 24/1 in her ten overs.

21:24 IST: Four! And its all over. Smriti Mandhana hits the winning runs as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in 42.3 overs.

21:20 IST: 42 overs gone, India need 4 runs to win.

21:19 IST: Four! Smriti Mandhana scores her second ODI ton.

21:17 IST: India need 9 runs in 54 balls to win.

21:15 IST: Four! Meshram slams Matthews for a boundary through backward square leg.

21:13 IST: Smriti Mandhana is on 95 !!

21:12 IST: 40 overs gone, India 170 for three, need 14 runs in 60 balls.

21:06 IST: Four! Mandhana edging close to her 2nd ODI ton.

21:05 IST: Four! Meshram welcomes Dottin in the attack with a boundary past backward point.

21:02 IST: 38 overs gone, India are 154 for three, need 30 runs in 72 balls to win.

20:53 IST: Good tidy over from Matthews, concedes only a run.

20:48 IST: 35 overs gone, India need 30 runs in 90 balls to win.

20:46 IST: Four! Short from Fletcher, Mandhana leans back and pulls it away for a boundary.

20:45 IST: Brilliant over from Matthews, concedes a run and takes a wicket.

20:42 IST: Out! Indian skipper Mithali Raj departs for 46 runs, Hayley Matthews strikes. India 141/3, need 43 runs to win.

20:37 IST: 33 overs gone, India are 140 for two. Need 44 more runs to win.

20:30 IST: Four! Short from Daley and Mandhana pulls the ball beautifully for a boundary.

20:28 IST: Four! Mandhana pulls Daley for a boundary over square leg.

20:27 IST: 30 overs gone, India 123 for two, need 61 runs with eight wickets in hand.

20:26 IST: Four!! This time Mandhana goes straight down the ground.

20:24 IST: Four!! Mandhana edges Matthews for a boundary.

20:21 IST: Four! Full toss from Mohammed, Mithali slams it away for a boundary.

20:19 IST: 28th over gone, India are 108 for two. Both Mithali and Smriti are batting cautiously.

20:13 IST: Matthews concedes five runs in her first over. India 101 for two after 26th over.

20:09 IST: Hayley Matthews comes into the attack.

20:05 IST: Nine runs comes off the Nation over, India 94 for two after 24th over.

20:04 IST: Six!! Mandhana pulls Nation for a maximum over fine leg.

20:01 IST: Chedean Nation introduced into the attack.

19:58 IST: Fifty! Smriti Mandhana brings up her half century. India 84 for two in 22.2 overs.

19:52 IST: Four! Short from Fletcher, Mandhana pulls the ball for a boundary.

19:49 IST: 20 overs gone, India are 74 for two. Need 110 runs off 30 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

19:46 IST: Brilliant over from Afy Fletcher, concedes only a run.

19:43 IST: Four! Mandhana drives Mohammed for a boundary.

19:41 IST: And, the play resumes. Anisa Mohammed starts the proceedings after the short break.

19:38 IST: 17 overs gone and time for drinks! India are 64 for two, need 120 runs to win.

19:37 IST: Decent over from Fletcher, concedes only five runs.

19:32 IST: Afy Fletcher comes into the attack.

19:30 IST: 15 overs gone, India are 56 for two, need 128 runs to win.

19:28 IST: Four! Daley strays down the leg side, Mandhana uses the pace and get another boundary.

19:26 IST: Daley and Taylor have kept the Indian batters in check till now. India are trying to rebuild slowly.

19:19 IST: 12 overs gone, India are 44 for two, need 140 runs to win.

19:17 IST: Another brilliant over from Shanel Daley, concedes just a single run.

19:15 IST: 10 overs gone, India are 42 for two. Need 142 runs to win.

19:13 IST: Four! Width and Mandhana guides Taylor for a boundary.

19:11 IST: Good over from Daley, concedes just two runs.

19:08 IST: Shanel Daley is introduced into the bowling attack.

19:07 IST: Brilliant over from Taylor, a wicket maiden. India are 33 for two. Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj out in the middle.

19:04 IST: Bowled! Looking to go for the maximum, Deepti Sharma (6) comes down the track, misses the ball and the stumps are all over the place.

19:02 IST: Seven overs done, India are 33 for one.

18:59 IST: Four! Width from Connel, Mandhana slices the ball for a boundary.

18:58 IST: Brilliant over from Taylor, concedes only a run.

18:57 IST: Stafanie Taylor comes into the attack.

18:54 IST: Five overs done, India are 26 for one.

18:53 IST: Four! Mandhana is slowly picking up the pace. Slams Connell for a boundary.

18:52 IST: Six! Short ball from Connell, Mandhana leans back and slams the ball towards deep srquare leg for the first maximum of the over.

18:50 IST: Four overs gone, India need 168 more runs to win.

18:49 IST: Four! Short from Dottin, Deepti pulls and edges the ball over the keeper for a boundary.

18:48 IST: Free-hit! High full toss from Dottin, India would like to capitalise on that.

18:44 IST: After the end of third over, India are 10/1.

18:43 IST: Four! Short and wide from Connell, Madhana cuts the ball past point for a boundary.

18:41 IST: Good start for West Indies. Deandra Dottin concedes three runs. India 4/1 in 2 overs. Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana out in the middle for India.

18:37 IST: Brilliant start from West Indies, India are 1/1 after the first over.

18:36 IST: Out!! Shamilia Connell strikes, sends Punam Raut back to the pavilion for a duck. Trying to pull the short ball, Raut edges the ball back to the keeper. India 0/1 in 0.5 overs.

18:33 IST: Punam Raut and Mandhana are opening for India. Shamilia Connell is opening the bowling attack for West Indies.

18:32 IST: Welcome back to the second innings of the match between India and West Indies.

18:02 IST: INDIA RESTRICT WEST INDIES TO 183/8.

18:01 IST: FOUR! Afy Fletches hits Harmanpreet Kaur for back-to-back boundaries. Valuable runs for West Indies.

17:57 IST: Last over of the innings coming up.

17:52 IST: Excellent over from Ekta Bishta. She concedes just 2 runs. West Indies 149/8 in 47 overs.

17:48 IST: WICKET! Deepti Sharma gets rid of Shanel Daley for 33 runs. West Indies 146/8 in 45.5 overs.

17:41 IST: 6 over to go in the innings! Can India bowl West Indies out under 160-170?

17:40 IST: FOUR! Shanel Daley comes down the track and smashes the ball over bowler Ekta Bisht's head. Wonderful shot from her. West Indies 142/7 in 44 overs.

17:30 IST: WICKET! Harmanpreet Kaur dismisses Chedean Nation for 12 runs. West Indies 135/7 in 43 overs.

17:16 IST: Flurry of boundaries! Chedean Nation hits Deepti Sharma for back-to-back boundaries. West Indies 113/6 in 38 overs.

17:08 IST: FOUR! Another one from Daley. This time she sends Goswami towards deep extra cover region. West Indies 102/6 in 36 overs.

17:07 IST: FOUR! A boundary for West Indies after a long long duration. Daley sends Goswami towards mid on.

17:05 IST: With West Indies 6 down, Mithali brings Jhulan back into the attack. The Indian skipper is going for the final act.

17:01 IST: WICKET! Windies lose their sixth wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur removes Kyshona A Knight for 5 runs. West Indies 94/6 in 35 overs.

16:58 IST: WICKET! Poonam Yadav strikes again, Deandra Dottin departs for 7 runs. Dottin tries to attack Poonam but fails to connect well. Easy catch for Poonam Raut at long off. West Indies 91/5 in 33.3 overs.

16:45 IST: 30 overs gone! West Indies 85/4. Dottin 7*, Knight 0*.

16:40 IST: WICKET! Poonam Yadav strikes, Merissa Aguilleira departs for 6 runs. West Indies 80/4 in 28 overs.

16:22 IST: WICKET! West Indies lose another wicket. Stafanie Taylor departs for 16 runs in her career's 100th ODI match. West Indies 70/3 in 21 overs.

16:14 IST: WICKET! Deepti Sharma ends Hayley Matthews' stay at 43. A fine innings from Hayley comes to an end. BIG wicket for India. Celebrations all over. West Indies 69/2 in 19 overs.

15:59 IST: FOUR! Hayle Matthews comes forward and cuts the ball towards backward point. Mona Meshram isn't happy with this shot. West Indies 62/1 in 15 overs.

15:50 IST: Stafanie Taylor is playing her 100th ODI match today. Here's what she said ahead of her 100th match:

She's now at the crease in her 100th ODI - see what @stafanie07 had to say ahead of reaching the milestone yesterday! #WIvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/jWEjMzh2TB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2017

15:43 IST: FOUR! Hayley Matthews sends Jhulan Goswami towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. 10 overs gone! West Indies 43/1

15:30 IST: WICKET! Ekta Bisht strikes, Felicia Walters departs for 9. West Indies 29/1 in 6.3 overs.

15:28 IST: FOUR! Hayle Matthews smashes Shikha Pandey for consecutive boundaries. What a batting from the right-hander. West Indies 29/0 in 6 overs.

15:20 IST: Flurry of boundaries! Hayley Matthews hits Jhulan Goswami for back-to-back boundaries. Excellent batting from the right-hander. West Indies 20/0 in 5 overs.

15:12 IST: West Indies women are off to a cautious start. They are 9/0 in 3 overs.

14:48 IST: Playing XIs:

India Women: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews, Felicia Walters, Stafanie Taylor (captain), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shanel Daley, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell

14:30 IST: TOSS: India captain Mithali Raj wins toss, opts to field against West Indies at Taunton.

14:25 IST: Toss is just few minutes away. Stay tuned for updates.

14:10 IST: India began their ICC Women's World Cup campaign on a resounding note, beating England by 35 runs. Can the Women in Blue continue their winning run?

14:08 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and West Indies.

First the batters piled up a competitive 281 for three after being sent in and then the Indian bowlers bundled out the hosts for 246 in 47.3 overs. They were ably assisted by the fielders who effected four run-outs. The Indians would expect a repeat show if not better against the dangerous Caribbeans, who will be desperate to register their first win in the tournament. For India, skipper Mithali Raj, whose first target is to make the semi-finals, is coming off a record-breaking seven successive half centuries, and she would look to continue in the same vein. Mandhana, who has made a fine return from injury, looked in ominous form against England. Her 90-run knock came off just 72 balls and was laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes. She might not have picked up any wickets against England, but Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in ODI history, will lead the Indian bowling attack.

As far as their recent form is concerned, India comprehensively won their last four ODI series, first whitewashing Sri Lanka and the West Indies at home and then beating South Africa in the finals of the World Cup qualifier as well as the quadrangular series.

Going by the outcome of their recent clashes, India will definitely start favourites against the West Indies.