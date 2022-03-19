India Women's team captain Mithali Raj equalled Debbie Hockley's record of most 50+ scores in Women's World Cups following her brilliant half-century against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. Mithali along with Yastika Bhatia helped India recover from early blows after Darcie Brown had removed both openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, cheaply. The Indian captain played a knock of 68 to provide her team the perfect foundations of a late assault. With her 68-run knock, Mithali now has 12 50+ scores in Women's World Cups -- same as New Zealand's Debbie Hockley.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is third in the list with 11 50+ scores in the marquee event.

Australia's Karen Rolton (9) and New Zealand star Suzie Bates (8) round out the top five.

On Saturday, in the ongoing Women's World Cup, Australia won the toss and put India into bat. Mandhana and Shafali Verma were dismissed within the first 10 overs but Mithali and Yastika added 130 runs for the third wicket to lead India's fightback.

Both players reached their half-centuries to put India on track of a competitive total.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 57 while Pooja Vastrakar blasted 34 off just 28 balls as India posted 277 for seven in their 50 overs.

For Australia, Darcie Brown was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets for 30 runs in eight overs. Alana King picked up two wickets while Jess Jonassen chipped in with one.

Australia currently top the Women's World Cup points table with eight points from four games. India are placed fourth with four points from as many games.