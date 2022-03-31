Danielle Wyatt made the most of the luck that came her way en route to a memorable hundred as defending champions England showed their big-match temperament with a 137-run win over South Africa to enter the Women's ODI World Cup final on Thursday. Wyatt (129 off 125), who was dropped five times, struck a maiden World Cup hundred before Sophia Dunkley produced a fine 60 off 72 balls to take England to an imposing 293 for eight after South Africa chose to bowl. South Africa, who had reached the last four stage as the second best team from the league stage and also eliminated India from the competition, crumbled under the pressure of a knock-out game.

They could never recover from the body blow received in the second over of the chase when pacer Anya Shrubsole had tournament's leading run-getter Laura Wolvaardt caught and bowled. Their innings ended at 156 in 38 overs.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone completed the job for England by cleaning up the lower-order, ending with six wickets for 36 runs in eight overs. She had also hit an unbeaten 24 off 11 balls to take England close to the 300-run mark.

With five wins on the trot after three losses that had them staring at an early exit, England's juggernaut is well and truly rolling as they stand on the cusp of a fifth title. Their final and familiar opponents Australia, on the other hand, are eyeing a record-extending seventh crown.

It was a brilliant display of swing bowling from Shrubsole that broke the backbone of South Africa batting in the run chase.

Wolvaardt's opening partner Lizelle Lee was Shrubsole's second wicket as the out-of-form batter flicked it straight into the hand of the mid-wicket fielder, ending her forgettable campaign in the ICC event.

Promoted

After Kate Cross removed Sune Luus with a beauty that seamed to nip back in sharply, the writing was on the wall for South Africa, who paid the price for their sloppiness in the field early on in the game.

Their decision to chase in a high-pressure game was also a questionable one.