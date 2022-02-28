Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj is all set to lead the team in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. The team has been in the country for a month now, having played 5 ODIs with the hosts ahead of the big tournament. The India women lost the series 1-4, but ended the campaign with a victory. They also won their warm-up match against South Africa. There are a lot of expectations from the team after they finished runners-up to England in the last tournament in 2017 and also reached the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, losing eventually to hosts Australia.

Mithali, a veteran of several World Cup campaigns, will be hoping to become a world champion at the fag end of her decorated career. The adrenaline must be pumping as the team starts its campaign on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan, but the mood in the camp looks to be quite relaxed.

Mithali took to twitter on Monday to share a photo with teammates.

Promoted

"One of the perks of being the captain is that you can photo bomb a perfectly seated group selfie and get away with it," Mithali captioned the photo.

One of the perks of being the captain is that you can photo bomb a perfectly seated group selfie and get away with it. 😬 pic.twitter.com/kXE7hYmfbL — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 28, 2022

This is the 12th edition of the Women's 50-over World Cup. So, far only two teams have lifted the trophy. Australia have won it a record 6 times while England are a close second with 5 trophies. India have reached the final on two occasions in the past and came very close to winning their maiden title in 2017, losing the match by just 9 runs to England.