India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday became the all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup. Jhulan achieved the feat during India's win over the West Indies in their third match of the tournament at the Seddon Park. She dismissed Anisa Mohammed to register her 40th dismissal in Women's World Cup. The 39-year-old went past former Australia cricketer Lyn Fullston, who had taken 39 wickets in Women's World Cups. Fans took to Twitter on Saturday and lauded the veteran pacer on her achievement.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jhulan Goswami's historic achievment:

"What an amazing achievement for @JhulanG10 to become the highest wicket taker in @cricketworldcup. Goes to 40 wickets and not done yet!! So happy for her," former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar tweeted.

What an amazing achievement for @JhulanG10 to become the highest wicket taker in @cricketworldcup. Goes to 40 wickets and not done yet!! So happy for her #CWC22 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 12, 2022

"Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Raha, Meghana Singh...it's all come together wonderfully today for the Women in Blue! Cheering for you," Sanjana Ganesan captioned a post on Twitter.

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Raha, Meghana Singh...it's all come together wonderfully today for the Women in Blue! Cheering for you — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) March 12, 2022

"Jhulan Goswami becomes the Highest Wickettaker in the history of Women's World Cup History - What a Legend," a Twitter user wrote.

Jhulan Goswami becomes the Highest Wickettaker in the history of Women's World Cup History - What a Legend. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2022

"Jhulan Goswami: A legend. A servant of the game. Even after two decades, she is still India's best seamer. Her longevity and everything she has contributed to the game will forever be an essential part of Indian cricketing lore," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Jhulan Goswami: A legend. A servant of the game



Even after two decades, she is still India's best seamer. Her longevity and everything she has contributed to the game will forever be an essential part of Indian cricketing lore #CWC22 — Jay Dansinghani #CWC22 (@JayDansinghani) March 12, 2022

"Jhulan Goswami being the leading wicket taker in ODI World Cups is my favourite moment from this World Cup," another user wrote.

Jhulan Goswami being the leading wicket taker in ODI World Cups is my favourite moment from this World Cup. #CWC22 #WIvIND — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 12, 2022

"An Indian fast bowler ascends to the zenith highest wicket takers list in the womens World Cup. We ought to celebrate Jhulan Goswami more - she is a treasure," another user tweeted.

An Indian fast bowler ascends to the zenith highest wicket takers list in the womens World Cup



We ought to celebrate Jhulan Goswami more - she is a treasure — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) March 12, 2022

India defeated West Indies by 155 runs to register their second win of the tournament. They next take on England Women at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on March 16.