Trisha Gongadi scored a maiden ton as India thrashed Scotland by 150 runs in the Super Six match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur at the Bayuemas Oval on Tuesday. Trisha played a blistering knock of unbeaten 110 off 59 balls and became the first player to smash a century in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. With the history-making knock, the 19-year-old has also become the top scorer in the tournament - amassing 230 runs in five matches.

Trisha, along with Sanika Chalke, powered India to an impressive total of 207/1, which is not only the highest score in this edition but also the second-highest across both editions of the tournament.

Besides her batting heroics, Trisha showed magic with the ball as she claimed three wickets and conceded just six runs in two overs. She was named the Player of the Match. Aayushi Shukla also wreaked havoc, claiming four wickets in her three overs as India bowled out Scotland for 58 in 14 overs to wrap up the victory by 150 runs.

Scotland won the toss and chose to field, but were quickly made to regret their decision by India. Openers Kamalini G and Trisha unleashed a barrage of boundaries, propelling India to 67/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Their attack didn't stop there; the pair continued to pepper the field with boundaries, taking India to 104/0 by the 10th over. Kamalini brought up her fifty in style with a boundary, before Scotland finally claimed their first breakthrough, courtesy of Macie Maceira.

The Indian opening pair set a new record for the highest partnership in this World Cup, accumulating 147 runs. Trisha then made history, scoring the first-ever century in the tournament to power India to a massive total of 207/1.

Earlier, South Africa claimed the top position in their group after their match against the USA in Sarawak was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Bangladesh ended their campaign on a high, cruising to a dominant 10-wicket victory over the West Indies.

