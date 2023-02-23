Openers Laura Wolvaardt (66*) and Tazmin Brits (50*) shared an unbeaten 100-plus stand between then as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets on Tuesday to qualify for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals. Earlier, hosts South Africa restricted Bangladesh to 113 for six. They will play England in the last four on Friday. After the match, there was a funny incident during the official press conference. As Wolvaardt was answering the questions, one journalist asked her about England via Zoom. But the South African cricketer looked confused. When asked by the journalist, if he was audible, Wolvaardt replied: "I just don't know where you are."

When told that the journalist was asking via zoom, everyone present including Wolvaardt broke into laughter. The ICC shared the video of the incident on Instagram, with the caption: "Laura Wolvaardt was very confused."



Even Instagram users had a field day.

"I thought it was lord voldemort," wrote one user, referring to a character in the Harry Potter book series.

"Hahahahahaha this is so good!!" write England cricketer Alex Hartley.

Sponsored by Vuukle

There were anxious moments for South Africa at the start of their innings.

Marufa Akter, Bangladesh's impressive 18-year-old opening bowler, beat Wolvaardt with the first two balls of the South African innings, swinging the ball into the batter's pads.

She won an appeal for leg before wicket with the second delivery but a review showed the ball was swinging past leg stump.

Brits was dropped off Nahida Akter in the next over and Wolvaardt should have been run out in the third over when both batters found themselves at the same end, only for Bangladesh to botch their fielding effort.

Only nine runs were scored off the first four overs. Wolvaardt hit a six off Akter in the fifth over but the total was only 42 runs after ten overs.

The two batters gradually found their timing, however, although Brits survived a straightforward stumping chance and another catching opportunity before victory was achieved.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Kolkata: Argentina's Second Football Home