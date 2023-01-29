India created history by winning the inaugural ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup title after the Shafali Verma-led side defeated England by seven wickets on Sunday. India dominated proceedings from the very beginning and the moment Soumya Tiwari scored the winning runs, celebrations erupted among the Indian side. The players rushed onto the field with the national flag, and they were joined by the support staff who also took part in the jubilations. Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was also in attendance during the summit clash, and he joined the rest of the crowd in lauding the champions.

The historic moment when India won the inaugural edition of U19 Women's T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/3ptZAlEXmU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 29, 2023

Chasing a modest total of 69, Shafali Verma slammed one four and one six before she was dismissed by Hannah Baker. However, India never looked in trouble as Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha both scored 24 to guide their side to an easy victory. Three English bowlers took one wicket each, but it was all in vain as the batters were unable to mount a competitive total.

India's bowling attack, led by pace sensation Titas Sadhu and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, dished out a superlative performance to bundle out England for 68 in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

While Sadhu showed that the Indian women pace bowling is in safe hands following the exit of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too gave ample display of her prowess as she snapped two for 13.

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali Verma (1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each.

(With PTI inputs)

