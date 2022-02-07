The Indian U-19 team led by Yash Dhull won the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup in Antigua on Sunday, after beating England by 4 wickets. It was a record-extending 5th title for India as the team went unbeaten through the tournament to script history. All-rounder Raj Bara was adjudged player of the match in the final for picking up a five-wicket haul and playing a crucial knock in the middle order in a tense chase. Dhull, who scored a century in the semi-final against the formidable Australian side, led the team with aplomb and even overcame a bout with Covid-19 during the tournament. Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed scored half-centuries in the semi-final and final to stamp his class too.

Dhull spoke exclusively with NDTV and said that despite all the noise around the IPL auctions, the main aim of all young cricketers is to eventually play for the senior national team.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Question-Yash, first of all, a very big victory. How is the team celebrating?

Yash Dhul, Under-19 Captain, India-Sir, we first celebrated on the field. Then there was a team meeting and there was celebration thereafter. This victory is in the past and now we have to stay grounded. We know that the journey ahead has to be decided from here, so we need to keep our feet firmly on the ground.

Question-In the final, Raj Bawa and Ravi Kumar made the team's job easy.?

Yash Dhul -Absolutely. Raj Bawa has a great bouncer and Ravi's swing was difficult for the opposition teams to handle. Both of them are very good bowlers. Our entire team is fantastic.

Question-What is the biggest secret of this team's victory, what is the biggest strength of the team?

Yash Dhul -Team bonding. Everyone in the team understands each other very well and want to help each other. This is the reason that when a match was stuck, different players rescued the situation at different times.

Question-Virat Kohli spoke to the team before the final ... did that also benefit?

Yash Dhul -Absolutely. He said, play the final like any other match. Don't take the pressure of the final. Speaking to him benefited a lot. You must have seen that the team did not play under pressure. The team benefited a lot from the experience of Virat bhaiya.

Question-Planning to celebrate next?

Yash Dhul-All the players and their families have plans. But before that we have to go to Ahmedabad. We will meet senior players. This will be a big occasion. We are all eagerly waiting for that opportunity.

Question-Have you made any special plan?

Yash Dhul-At present, I have to meet the family. I will have to go to Bal Bhavan International School in Dwarka in New Delhi. Talks have been held with coach Rajesh Nagar, director Sandeep Gupta and principal Kunal Gupta. All of them are also planning something. It is a pleasure to go to school. And I have to go to Guwahati for Ranji immediately after that.

Promoted

Question- What is the target you have set for yourself?

Yash Dhul -The target is the same for everyone sir - playing for India. People are saying IPL, auction etc. But everyone wants to play India. This is everyone's dream.