U-19 World Cup 2022: Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score And Updates
Ireland and Zimbabwe face off in a Plate semi-final match at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.
Ireland and Zimbabwe are facing off in the Plate semi-finals of the U-19 World Cup.© ICC
U-19 World Cup 2022: Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score And Updates: Ireland and Zimbabwe face off in a Plate semi-final match at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday. Both sides had finished third in the group stage. Ireland beat Uganda but lost to India and South Africa in Group B. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, beat Papua New Guinea but lost to Pakistan and Afghanistan. In the Plate quarter-finals, Ireland defeated Canada while Zimbabwe got the better of Scotland. (LIVE SCORECARD)
9th Place Play-off 2nd Semi-Final, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2022, Jan 29, 2022
Play In Progress
IRE-U19
ZIM-U19
15/2 (6.0)
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Zimbabwe Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.5
% chance to win
ZIM-U19 55%
IRE-U19 45%
Batsman
Steven Saul
2* (12)
Brian Bennet
8 (4)
Bowler
Reuben Wilson
2/0 (3)
Matthew Humphreys
9/1 (2)
